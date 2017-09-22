A2X’s value to top R14bn on Peregrine and ARC listings

A2X will be the third new exchange to go live in SA and challenge the JSE’s decades-old dominance. ZAR X went live in February and 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) is due to go live on September 28, listing agricultural co-operative NWK.

ZAR X, which has listed agri-businesses Senwes, Senwesbel and TWK Investments, has a market capitalisation of R3.3bn.

The Financial Services Board granted a fourth exchange licence to Equity Express Securities Exchange (EESE) in September. EESE was born out of over-the-counter trading platform Equity Express, used by large broad-based black economic empowerment schemes, including Phuthuma Nathi.

EESE, which would not begin trading before December, would target B-BBEE schemes and smaller companies that wanted to list their shares, said CEO Anthony Wilmot.

Its strategy is similar to ZAR X and 4AX, which are targeting restricted schemes, companies that trade over the counter and smaller issuers.

A2X’s strategy is distinct in that it plans to provide a secondary listing platform for the JSE’s largest stocks.

Chairman Ashley Mendelowitz and nonexecutive director Sean Melnick are part of the founding team of Peregrine Holdings. ARC Investments, which debuted on the JSE on September 7, has a 20% share in A2X, with the option to increase this to 25%.

A2X hoped to sign on additional issuers before October 6, but there was still a natural caution to "see what happens on day one", Brady said.

"We will have a nice pipe-line once the exchange is upand running."

Time would tell whether the South African market could support so many exchanges, Wilmot said. "If not, I think we will see some consolidation."

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za