Financial services transformation targets ‘should be compulsory’

The targets in the financial sector charter should be made compulsory and possibly incorporated into regulations, a draft report on transformation of the financial services sector has recommended.

The report is still under consideration by Parliament’s finance and trade and industry committees, and will be distributed to all the stakeholders who made submissions during public hearings for their input before being finalised.

The recommendations at this stage are tentative and subject to possible review.

The conclusions of the hearings will feed into the financial sector summit planned by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to take place next year.

"Corporates must achieve the targets in the financial sector charter and must be penalised if they fail to do so," says the draft report, which was discussed by MPs on Wednesday.

Achieving the targets could be made a condition for the licensing of financial institutions.