Policies for uplifting poor people need to reflect human nature

Despite more than 50 years of affirmative action policies implemented to benefit the black sector of the US population, the statistics indicate a fundamental flaw in the very concept itself. This is substantiated when the household incomes in the US are compared. The report Income and Poverty in the US: 2015 (Bernadette D Proctor, Jessica L Semega and Melissa A Kollar), paints the picture.

US annual household income per ethnic group: Asian $74,382 (margin of error $3,470), white (not Hispanic) $60,325 (margin of error $606), Hispanic (any race) $42,540 (margin of error $849), black $35,439 (margin of error $759).

In the US, no affirmative action intervention was ever instituted in favour of what is now the highest income group, the Asians. The outcome is a product of their initiative and hard work.

In SA, as in all countries with affirmative action programmes, the experience is uniformly negative. It is morally and economically incumbent on policy makers to eliminate such a harmful measure. Removal of affirmative action would reduce the flight of both intellectual and financial capital by members of the population who are alienated by this policy.

The socioeconomic problems that afflict SA are manifested in terms of a contracting, junk status economy; unemployment levels above 35% when including those who have given up looking for work; and the poor management of most state-owned enterprises. The solution to these challenges lies in understanding the basic principles of human nature.

People are motivated by pursuing self-interest and informed initiatives that tackle their socioeconomic aspirations. To deal with the socioeconomic challenges that confront SA, the government should implement policies that will bring about or enhance economic freedom as defined by protection of private property, freedom of exchange, freedom to choose and freedom to compete. By the same token, the government must abrogate those policies that impede or undermine the economic freedom of the citizens. And, it should open up the labour market to allow voluntary employer-employee arrangements preferably, or the unemployed to enter into voluntary arrangements with employers.

There are, however, some measures that the state can implement without violating these principles:

As the financial services industry is the lifeblood of the economy, the state must desist from interfering with the efficient operation of this sector, which delivers a sophisticated service with innovative products;

The government should give shares in state-owned enterprises to poor people. In this scenario, the beneficiaries would be identified on a strict means-tested basis across all colour lines; and

Give superfluous state land to the poor on a one-family-one-plot basis.

These nonideological policy measures, being compatible with human nature and economic principles, are easy to implement and would tackle the multifaceted challenges that beset SA.

It is a sad reality of the conduct of policy makers that they pander to narrow vested interests and focus on the short term to garner votes, instead of adopting a long-term approach that is informed by the big picture.

• Nolutshungu is a director of the Free Market Foundation.