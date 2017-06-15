Companies / Financial Services

RESTRUCTURING

Peregrine to move excess assets into subsidiary and list it

15 June 2017 - 06:00 Moyagabo Maake
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Money manager Peregrine plans to transfer its excess cash, hedge fund and proprietary investments to a subsidiary that it plans to list later in 2017.

CEO Jonathan Hertz — who will stay at the helm to see through the restructuring before handing over to chief financial officer Robert Katz — said the assets would be transferred to wholly owned subsidiary Sandown Capital (NewCo).

Unbundling to current shareholders and the listing were expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"NewCo will be a permanent capital listed vehicle," said Hertz. "Sean Melnick, the chairman of Peregrine and a well-respected and seasoned investor and entrepreneur, will be involved in driving NewCo’s strategy."

Hertz said the new company would invest at home and abroad, targeting private equity, listed businesses and hedge fund investments.

The unbundling of Peregrine’s more liquid assets would tackle the "unnecessary volatility" they introduced to the group’s earnings, said Peregrine. It reported a 16% drop in headline earnings to R499m for the year to March.

Other than a 48% decline in earnings at offshore asset manager Stenham, to R74m, due to a stronger rand, group earnings, where Peregrine houses its proprietary investments, also fell 48%, to R34m, for the year.

Hertz said the surplus assets now exceeded R1bn, enabling Peregrine to distribute them into a separate vehicle to give shareholders the opportunity to sell or invest the shares.

Peregrine protects shareholders from fall in earnings

The group’s share of its profit from Stenham halved due to the stronger rand and the settling a claim
Companies
22 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
More woes for Oakbay Resources
Companies / Mining
2.
SA Express plunges into the red, liquidity and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Competition Commission raids meat suppliers
Companies
4.
Brait share price hits 52-week low
Companies
5.
Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

When value is proving so elusive, options bets are an option
Opinion

Blockchain successfully tested in sale of mutual funds
Companies / Financial Services

Riding the bucking horse of volatility
Business

Lanxess stock jumps after Warren Buffet buys stake
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.