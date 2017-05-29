Lanxess stock jumps after Warren Buffet buys stake

Frankfurt — Lanxess soared in Frankfurt trading after Warren Buffett’s General Reinsurance unit bought a 3% stake, placing the US investor among the top six shareholders of the German chemicals company.

The stock rose as much as 6.8%, erasing an earlier decline, after the stakeholding was disclosed in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday.

Buffett, who as chairperson and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway is the world’s fourth-richest person with a net worth of $74.5bn, purchased the shares on May 19. Lanxess stock, which was also trading ex-dividend, gained 6% to €66.30 as of 2.34pm in Frankfurt, a one-year high.

Lanxess CEO Matthias Zachert is transforming the Cologne-based company into one of the biggest makers of additives for lubricants and flame retardants following the $2.4bn purchase last year of Chemtura and after putting the company’s rubber operations into a joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

Before the Buffett stake was announced, the shares had fallen 8% since May 11, when Zachert said he expected growth rates to slow in the second half of the year, taking the shine off first-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates.

Berkshire Hathaway has been pursuing investments in Germany, and earlier this year agreed to buy Wilhelm Schulz, a maker of piping components. In chemicals, the conglomerate owns Lubrizol in the US.

The stock trails Germany’s MDAX index for medium-sized companies this year, climbing 6.9%, compared with a 14% increase in the mid-cap benchmark. A €71.13 average target price among analysts that cover the company implies upside of more than 7%. Eleven analysts have buy ratings, while 15 recommend holding the shares and one advises selling, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Allianz, Blackrock and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund are the biggest shareholders, with stakes ranging from 5% to 6%.

