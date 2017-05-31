Serge Belamant to get $8m payout and continue consulting for Net1

Net1 UEPS Technologies said it had agreed to pay founder and CEO Serge Belamant an $8m severance payment and an about 14% premium on his shares, after he agreed to step down amid a storm of controversy over the social grants contract of subsidiary CPS.

Serge Belamant will also be paid $50,000 a month to consult for the company after his early retirement, the company said in a disclosure to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Net1 agreed to buy back more than 1-million shares he owns at $10.80 a share.

It agreed to allow the accelerated vesting of 200,000 shares and the repurchase of more than 252,000 "in-the-money" stock options at $10.80 a share minus the applicable exercise price per option.

The stock closed trade at $9.41 in New York. It has declined about 41% over the past two years.

“Allan Gray notes with outrage the financial settlement claimed by Serge Belamant upon his retirement as CEO of Net1,” the Cape Town-based asset manager, which is Net1’s second-biggest shareholder, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“We are very surprised that Belamant was able to negotiate such an extravagant deal after such broad public censure and believe that it is unjustified given current circumstances.”

Net1’s Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) won a contract in 2012 to distribute grants for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). Two years later, the Constitutional Court ruled the contract invalid and instructed Sassa to find a new provider.

When it failed to do so by March 2017, the court allowed the contract to be extended until 2018 under stringent conditions.

“For a number of years we have been concerned about multimillion-rand ex-gratia severance payments made to executives and that shareholders are unable to block such payments,” Allan Gray’s chief investment officer, Andrew Lapping, said in the statement.

The asset manager “made the recommendation that material severance payments to executives should be subject to a binding vote by shareholders”, he said.

“As our proposals have not been implemented and we were not privy to the negotiation with Belamant, we regret the settlement reached,” Lapping said.

Net1 has been accused by human rights organisations of selling goods and services to SA’s poorest, ranging from loans to cellphone airtime, without explaining the terms and costs adequately and by improperly using information gleaned from its grant distribution activity.

It has denied the allegations.

Bloomberg