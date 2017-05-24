PSG eschews offshore assets

In his letter to shareholders in the recent PSG annual report, Mouton said international expansion had been a heavily debated subject given SA’s economic and political climate.

But PSG held significant competitive advantages in SA. "We are born-and-bred South Africans and understand the fundamentals of the country from a political, economic and cultural perspective."

PSG, he said, had well-established relationships with key role players including financial institutions and regulators. Mouton also said PSG – with a market capitalisation of R56bn — was a large player in a South African context, but was relatively small in international terms.

"In addition, the PSG exco [executive committee] may not necessarily have in-depth knowledge of all sectors, but fundamentally understand banking, education, financial services, the food and related business, as well as the energy sector. Therefore, as generalists, it is imperative we operate in an environment we understand and are familiar with."

Mouton conceded there were always exceptions for international expansion, but noted that investment companies had expressed how difficult it was managing investments abroad when they were not country or sector experts and did not have reliable contacts in those countries.

"They are also not able to effectively assist management in those countries should the need arise since they are simply too far removed from the action," he said.

Although Mouton appears lukewarm on international expansion, he did say PSG encouraged its underlying companies that were specialists in their respective industries to continue investigating sensible overseas expansion opportunities that would enhance their respective businesses.

"They are able to eliminate sector risk by integrating acquired overseas businesses into their existing operations," Mouton said.

He cited Capitec’s recently announced move into eastern Europe — through the acquisition of an interest in Creamfinance — as a good example of this strategy. The Creamfinance acquisition was small and offered optionality in the case of success.

But Mouton argued that PSG’s higher market rating — according to the international asset management community — could in part be attributed to the "pure" South African focus of the investment portfolio.