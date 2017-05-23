Coronation cuts its interim dividend
Coronation Fund Managers said on Tuesday that it has cut its interim dividend by 4% to R2.20.
Dividend withholding tax has been increased to 20% from 15%. The combination of the higher tax and the decrease in the dividend means Coronation shareholders’ payment will fall nearly 10% to R1.76 from R1.95 in the matching period.
Coronation’s interim revenue for the six months to end-March declined 6% to R1.9bn and its net profit by 5% to R763m.
Assets under management declined by 3.8% to R576bn following net outflows of R34.6bn.
"We are one of the country’s foremost managers of long-term assets in the collective investment schemes industry, with a market share of 12.8% as at December 2016. As anticipated, following a sustained period of rapid growth in the industry and a disproportionate allocation of industry flows, our fund range has seen net outflows in recent years," the company said in its results statement.
"There has been a stabilisation in outflows from our funds, totalling R4bn for the period under review. After taking capital appreciation into account, retail assets under management rose to R226bn from R225bn in September."
