BUSINESS DAY TV: Coronation caps its interim dividend but focuses on the long term
Coronation Fund Managers CEO Anton Pillay discusses interim results, which show a further drop in assets under management and weaker profit growth
BUSINESS DAY TV: Coronation Fund Managers has capped its interim dividend by 4% and that, together with the dividend withholding tax increasing from 15% to 20%, sees Coronation shareholders’ payment falling nearly 10% to R1.76 from R1.95 a year ago.
This comes on the back of revenue over the six months to March down 6%. Net profit falling 5%, diluted headline earnings per share coming in 4% weaker.
CEO Anton Pillay joins us now on the line to talk us through the investment case we’re putting on the table here.
Anton, so you describe the peer market period as being anaemic. Does it become more difficult to deliver alpha in the market in a market that’s basically been flat-lining?
ANTON PILLAY: We focus on long-term investments which really remains a measure of our business. So these volatile market opportunities ... volatile markets provide us with the opportunities to take long-term positions.
Often we deliver compelling returns for our clients and we believe that we are well-positioned to manage the risk that the recent political uncertainty has created for South African investors.
BDTV: Yes, as we highlighted, profits [are] falling but at a slower pace than revenue is, but that as a result of ... but more so focused on cost control over the period. So what are some of the mechanisms you’ve put in place from an efficiency perspective?
AP: If you look at our cost model, the six months declined by — or the total costs declined by 9% for the period under review and that was really as a result of two aspects. the one being a good control over our fixed costs, our fixed costs increased by 7%, but more importantly, our variable costs declined by 15% over the period and it’s this variable model that continues to contribute to the effective management of the total costs and really protects shareholders in down years.
BDTV: Your assets under management have continued to decline and so, both in your institutional business but also in the retail business. In the retail business, though, you do say there has been a stabilisation, so net alphas were actually less than your market gains. Are you seeing the tide turning here?
AP: Yes. So if you strip the outflows from the retail business, in the current period we experienced outflows of R4bn and if we compare it to the same period last year, we experienced outflows of R11bn. So that is as a result of a number of factors, one being that we’ve seen a slowing down in inflows into the industry. So if you compare the inflow into the industry in the current year, it’s R4bn, whereas it was R50bn over the preceding four interim periods. So four years of interim periods and we believe that, going forward, we should see the outflows stabilise.
BDTV: One would hope so, especially given the fact that you’ve re-opened your top performing South African equity and multi-asset portfolios to new institutional clients as well. They were closed in 2012, so what’s changed five years later? Or is this a mere consequence of those fund flows that you need to start attracting once more?
AP: When we closed that fund in 2012 ... those three strategies, it was really as a result of trying to protect the performance of our remaining clients, and we obviously took into account the inflow to its experience up until that point in time in making that call. In terms of the current decision, which is really to open up those few strategies five years later, we considered both the outflows at a market level, the outflows that Coronation has experienced in terms of the capacity we generated, which, combined with the market conditions and our forecast of industry trends, we then decided to re-open those strategies.
BDTV: What’s the second half looking like so far, because you did talk about volatility in the markets and, of course, lots of uncertainty still lying ahead for SA particularly as far as credit ratings go. How are you playing it at Coronation at the moment?
AP: So we continue to ... the continued neutral volatility and uncertainty that’s going to persist, our robust investment approach enables us to make appropriate long-term decisions for the benefit of clients. So we really focused on the long term and these volatile opportunities do provide us with opportunity to take these long-term positions.
BDTV: Let’s take a look at how you’re exposing yourself right now. Talk us through some of the positioning you’re taking and what your investment teams are actually communicating to you, Anton, about their investment strategies they’re pursuing and their ability to sustain returns with alpha.
AP: We’ve got an investment team that sits in SA, roughly it’s about 17 people. They continue to look at the global markets, emerging markets, frontier markets, the developed markets and SA and each of those teams will analyse companies in those markets with the idea of identifying values in those underlying shares and, ultimately, it’s just seeing the construction of the portfolios according to the mandate.
BDTV: Perhaps just on your remuneration policy, and this is something that’s brought up time and time again at your AGMs, are you any closer to revealing the remuneration policy and how those bonus pools are distributed?
AP: At the AGM held in February, we put the remuneration ... we disclosed the remuneration policy, we put it to a vote and we received, we were very pleased that we received that 85% votes in favour of our remuneration policy. We will continue to engage with shareholders to ensure that we improve the disclosure and communication to them.
