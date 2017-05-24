BUSINESS DAY TV: Coronation caps its interim dividend but focuses on the long term

BDTV: One would hope so, especially given the fact that you’ve re-opened your top performing South African equity and multi-asset portfolios to new institutional clients as well. They were closed in 2012, so what’s changed five years later? Or is this a mere consequence of those fund flows that you need to start attracting once more?

AP: When we closed that fund in 2012 ... those three strategies, it was really as a result of trying to protect the performance of our remaining clients, and we obviously took into account the inflow to its experience up until that point in time in making that call. In terms of the current decision, which is really to open up those few strategies five years later, we considered both the outflows at a market level, the outflows that Coronation has experienced in terms of the capacity we generated, which, combined with the market conditions and our forecast of industry trends, we then decided to re-open those strategies.

BDTV: What’s the second half looking like so far, because you did talk about volatility in the markets and, of course, lots of uncertainty still lying ahead for SA particularly as far as credit ratings go. How are you playing it at Coronation at the moment?

AP: So we continue to ... the continued neutral volatility and uncertainty that’s going to persist, our robust investment approach enables us to make appropriate long-term decisions for the benefit of clients. So we really focused on the long term and these volatile opportunities do provide us with opportunity to take these long-term positions.

BDTV: Let’s take a look at how you’re exposing yourself right now. Talk us through some of the positioning you’re taking and what your investment teams are actually communicating to you, Anton, about their investment strategies they’re pursuing and their ability to sustain returns with alpha.

AP: We’ve got an investment team that sits in SA, roughly it’s about 17 people. They continue to look at the global markets, emerging markets, frontier markets, the developed markets and SA and each of those teams will analyse companies in those markets with the idea of identifying values in those underlying shares and, ultimately, it’s just seeing the construction of the portfolios according to the mandate.

BDTV: Perhaps just on your remuneration policy, and this is something that’s brought up time and time again at your AGMs, are you any closer to revealing the remuneration policy and how those bonus pools are distributed?

AP: At the AGM held in February, we put the remuneration ... we disclosed the remuneration policy, we put it to a vote and we received, we were very pleased that we received that 85% votes in favour of our remuneration policy. We will continue to engage with shareholders to ensure that we improve the disclosure and communication to them.