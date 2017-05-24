JSE all share opens lower as improved consumer inflation data is reported

The JSE was weaker in morning trade on Wednesday after April’s consumer inflation data came in much better than expected.

The consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.3% in April from 6.1% in the previous month, and an expected 5.6%. The rand strengthened to R12.9884/$ in response from R13.0754.

"The latest inflation figure supports our view that the Reserve Bank will cut its key policy rate later this year," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne.

The Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday at the conclusion of its meeting this week.

Banks and financials were up on the stronger rand with food and drug retailers also gaining. Miners were lower on weaker platinum and gold prices while rand hedges reacted negatively to the firmer local currency.

Reports that the ANC’s National Executive Council (NEC) was set to discuss the removal of President Jacob Zuma at a meeting this weekend initially drove the rand more than 1% stronger.

The Dow Jones closed 0.21% lower on Tuesday. Asian markets were up on Wednesday morning and shrugged off Moody’s downgrade of China’s sovereign credit rating from Aa3 to A1 with a negative outlook. Moody’s cited China’s huge debt levels as a major risk for investors.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.66% and the Shanghai Composite added 0.07%. The Hang Seng added 0.06%.

Results from retailer Lewis, Tsogo Sun and Transaction Capital were reported at the opening, but had little effect on the overall market.

At 10.21am the all share was 0.20% lower at 54,439.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.24%. Platinums dropped 1.36% and the gold index lost 0.96. Resources shed 0.71%. Banks were up 0.68% and food and drug retailers rose 0.48%. Property jumped 0.45%.

Anglo American was 1.91% down at R180.

Sasol added 1.33% to R417.92 on a higher oil price with Brent crude rising 0.59% to $54.49 a barrel.

British American Tobacco was 0.43% lower at R918.59.

Among banks FirstRand rose 0.87% to R51.06. Standard Bank gained 0.80% to R151.82. Barclays Africa was up 0.38% to R146.96.

Transaction Capital rose 0.34% to R14.90 as the group reported annual core headline earnings per share to end-March rose 17% to 43.3c.

Coronation Fund Managers rose 1.78% to R66.87 on a market view the group was stemming the outflows from its assets under management.

Lewis was up 2.39% to R33. The group said headline earnings declined from R552m to R355m for the year ended March.

Among property stocks Investec Property Fund gained 3.71% to R16.49.

Tsogo Sun was 1.02% lower at R24.30 after saying income rose 8% to R13.2bn for the year ended March.

Mediclinic shed 1.97% to R144.84 after the group reported underlying full-year ebitda was up 17% to £501m.