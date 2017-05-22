Investors recoup funds from African Bank ‘side pockets’

Investors, particularly those nearing retirement, were irate that a portion of their investments would be tied up in side pockets, where it could not be accessed for an indefinite time.

Some labelled it a "raid" on their investment accounts, furious that they had not been consulted on the decision. Others questioned why risky African Bank debt was included in traditionally conservative money market funds in the first place.

But Kedibone Dikokwe, collective investment schemes head at the Financial Services Board, said the decision to allow fund managers to create side pockets had been in the interest of the industry as a whole. "The large withdrawals, particularly from money market funds and fixed income funds, in the days immediately following African Bank being placed under curatorship, may have had systemic consequences had a brake on the withdrawals not been put in place." There had been a marked slowdown in withdrawals after side pockets were created, followed by positive net inflows into the original funds, she said.

Some managers with small exposures to African Bank debt, such as Investec Asset Management, elected not to side pocket, but reserved the right to do so should concentration of these instruments reach a high level in affected funds.

"To the extent that you have large withdrawals from funds, the exposure to African Bank debt in those funds increases, which is unfair on remaining investors, especially considering the uncertainty that existed around the valuation of those securities and their illiquid nature at the time," said Craig Sherman, portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments. Ashburton, which transferred about R32m to retention funds, had closed these funds in May, exchanging remaining units for units in the original funds and transferring new African Bank debt to these funds.

Funds holding African Bank debt at the time of curatorship were issued with debt instruments in the new African Bank, which launched in April 2016.

These funds also received interest accumulated between August 2014 and April 2016 and will continue to receive interest until the instruments mature and capital may be repaid.

Stanlib, which has about R1.3bn remaining in retention funds, hoped to close these funds as quickly as possible, Katakuzinos said. However, liquidity in the new debt instruments remained low and it would sell only at a fair price.

Momentum Investments, which transferred R203m into retention funds, had since returned R264m to investors — in the form of cash in their respective unit trusts, said head of marketing Steven Schultz.

"Any time an investor loses money it is hard to say a favourable outcome has been achieved. The collapse of African Bank was an unfortunate event, but some value has since been recouped," he said.

A minority of African Bank retention funds had been closed, as managers applied discretion on when to realise assets in the best interest of investors, Dikokwe said.

Meanwhile, City Press reported that African Bank had issued notices to staff regarding a restructuring plan that could affect as many as 652 jobs.

Banking trade union Sasbo confirmed it had received a restructuring notice.