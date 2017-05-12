Five charts on why SA’s big four banks are in Zuma’s sights

Banks are not alone. Across domestic industries, whites hold more than 68% of top management positions in the private sector, while blacks have 14%, according to Department of Labour data. In March, the Banking Association SA told lawmakers at hearings into transformation in the industry that, while progress in appointing more black executives has been slow, the ranks of black junior and middle managers has increased.

Boards have also become more bloated — exceeding the size of some larger, international banks and levels recommended by a South African commission of inquiry into corporate governance in the industry.

The 21-member board of FirstRand cost the largest African lender by market value R215m in fiscal 2016, according to the company’s latest annual report. This compares with an average of R142m across the four companies. Nedbank and Barclays Africa each have 17 directors. JPMorgan Chase, which has operations in more than 60 countries, has 12 directors and a market capitalisation more than five times that of the Johannesburg-based lenders combined.