Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual to redeem perpetual preference shares

10 January 2017 - 14:11 PM Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Old Mutual intends using cash raised from its recent divestments to redeem £350m worth of perpetual preference shares listed in London, the insurance group said on Tuesday.

Old Mutual is offering holders of its perpetual preference shares a 3% premium to their par value.

Capitec, Investec and several other JSE-listed banks have bought back preference shares recently.

South African banks have been prompted to do this because under Basel 3 rules, the contribution of perpetual preference shares to capital adequacy limits is gradually being phased out.

However, this did not apply to Old Mutual, said the insurance group’s investor relations manager, Sizwe Ndlovu.

"We’re using cash that has become available to reduce borrowing," he said.

On Monday, the insurance group announced the completion of its €278m sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy to Cinven subsidiary Phlavia Investimenti.

On December 20, Old Mutual said its gross proceeds from reducing its holding in US subsidiary OM Asset Management to 51% was $291m.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Ford at odds with investigators over Kugas
Companies
2.
Sanlam CEO supports Johan Van Zyl
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vacation rents soar on Cape’s Riviera
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Tiger Brands report vies with matric spin
Companies
5.
Ford Kuga drivers fume over parts shortage
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Old Mutual completes sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy
Companies / Financial Services

SA economy in 2017: Reprieve from the year’s blows
Money & Investing

Top investment trends to expect in 2017
Business

Does property sector pay enough attention to corporate governance?
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.