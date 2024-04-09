Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Does the easing of load-shedding signal a return to normal?

Business Day TV talks to energy analyst and MD of EE Publishers Chris Yelland

09 April 2024 - 15:57
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Business Day TV sat down with energy analyst and MD of EE Publishers Chris Yelland, to discuss the easing of load-shedding and what this suggests for SA’s energy landscape.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Investec in battle over ‘sensitive’ client ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The startling reasons behind former Nedbank ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Four more directors resign from struggling Ellies
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Polluting Sasol off the hook
Companies / Energy
5.
WildEarth’s DStv campaign frustrates MultiChoice
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.