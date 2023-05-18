Sanlam at forefront of sustainability with blended finance funds

In the global context where environmental, social & governance (ESG) efforts are monopolised by the “E”, we have seen strong outperformance and social impact from Sanlam's Climate Investor Funds.

These funds use a pioneering blended finance engine to drive capital to where it’s needed most. Blended finance is the tactical use of public sector capital to mobilise private sector capital, at scale.

As we move into an era where funds will focus on renewables, mobility and natural assets, we urge others to adopt this model to make maximal impact.

The recent Sanlam ESG Barometer, which assesses how JSE-listed companies are actively improving their ESG outcomes, is a positive step forward in fostering intentional sustainability practices while providing a benchmark for corporate SA.

The barometer shows SA is making progress, but it is too slow. ESG often becomes more boxing-ticking than tactical, which is when we lose sight of the bigger picture in creating a sustainable world. The world is reliant on the small circle of gas that sustains us and the thin band of soil that covers the planet’s surface, and we don't appreciate how fragile they are.