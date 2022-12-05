Companies / Energy

Disgruntled investors in Arnot OpCo coal mine take fight with Salungano to arbitration

Arnot InvestCo argues that the JSE-listed miner breached their agreement when it failed to provide funding

05 December 2022 - 05:07 Andries Mahlangu

Disgruntled shareholders in Arnot OpCo coal mine have launched arbitration proceedings against JSE-listed Salungano after accusing the junior coal producer of not honouring its funding obligations.

Arnot InvestCo and Salungano (formerly Wescoal) each own 50% of a coal mine in Mpumalanga but their partnership ran into problems after the mine, which supplies coal to one of Eskom’s power stations, was placed into business rescue in early October due to a cash crunch...

