Sasol agrees to sell stake in Mozambique pipeline company for more than R4bn
Sasol intends to sell a 30% stake in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company, but will retain a 20% holding
14 May 2021 - 07:43
Energy and chemicals group Sasol said on Friday it has reached a deal to sell most of its stake in a pipeline company in Mozambique for more than R4bn, the latest disposal for a company seeking to address the fallout from its Lake Charles project in the US.
Sasol said it intends to sell a 30% interest in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company for an initial payment of R4.145bn, with the deal also including a deferred payment consideration of R1bn if certain conditions are met by June 2024...
