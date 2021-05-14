Companies / Energy Sasol agrees to sell stake in Mozambique pipeline company for more than R4bn Sasol intends to sell a 30% stake in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company, but will retain a 20% holding BL PREMIUM

Energy and chemicals group Sasol said on Friday it has reached a deal to sell most of its stake in a pipeline company in Mozambique for more than R4bn, the latest disposal for a company seeking to address the fallout from its Lake Charles project in the US.

Sasol said it intends to sell a 30% interest in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company for an initial payment of R4.145bn, with the deal also including a deferred payment consideration of R1bn if certain conditions are met by June 2024...