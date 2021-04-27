Companies / Energy Green shoots or hot air? Sasol’s decarbonisation plans come under scrutiny Initiatives that will aid the company in reducing its carbon emissions don’t go far enough, critics say BL PREMIUM

A string of green news from Sasol suggests that the fossil-fuel company is working hard to change its emissions profile or at least its image. But critics and investors seem unconvinced that these steps signal any meaningful move to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the company and its pollutive SA operations.

Sasol is the second-largest emitter of GHG in SA, after Eskom, and its Secunda facility holds the inauspicious title as the single-biggest emitter of GHG globally...