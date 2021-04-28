Companies / Energy Vivo Energy expects further recovery in sales volumes in 2021 Close to 100 new filling stations to be rolled out by end of financial year BL PREMIUM

Vivo Energy, which operates fuel stations in Africa under the Shell and Engen brands, expects further recovery in its sales volumes in 2021, supported by the rollout of new filling stations.

The company, which listed on the JSE in 2018, has set aside about $160m (about R2.3bn) to upgrade and expand its retail network, with 90-100 new sites scheduled to open by the end of 2021 financial year...