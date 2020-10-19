Companies / Energy Grasp huge hydrogen potential, PwC report urges Initiatives have so far centred on fuel cells, but there are far more compelling opportunities for hydrogen BL PREMIUM

SA has an enormous opportunity to revolutionise its economy and supply green hydrogen to the world, says auditing major PwC.

In its inaugural "Unlocking SA’s Hydrogen Potential" report, released on Monday, PwC Africa found that SA, with its rich renewable energy resources, is well placed to capitalise on the fast-growing global market for green hydrogen.