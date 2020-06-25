ArcelorMittal wants EU support to make steelmaking greener

Frankfurt — ArcelorMittal has outlined plans and costs for steelmaking processes that produce less carbon, but also called for investment support from EU states as well as carbon border taxes.

Europe’s steelmakers, such as ArcelorMittal, are under pressure to cut carbon emissions while maintaining profitability in a market where there is fierce competition, mainly from China.

“The support the EU and member states can give to ensure we have a well-designed policy to make large-scale, competitive, carbon-neutral steelmaking a reality, is critical,” CFO Aditya Mittal said on a call.

The company’s green steelmaking plans were outlined in a climate action report on Thursday, which mapped out two processes to meet CO 2 goals committed to in 2019. The aims were to cut its CO 2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Mittal said the two processes are “smart carbon” and direct reduction of iron ore (DRI), both of which are being tested.

ArcelorMittal estimates the cost of deploying smart carbon at €15bn to €25bn, and €30bn to €40bn for DRI by 2050, not including infrastructure finance needs.

Mittal also called for an EU carbon border tax to fend off carbon-heavy steel imports. “We need a level playing field,” he said.

ArcelorMittal’s smart carbon process would use carbon recycled from bio-energy, green electricity, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) within steelmaking.

This method could also use more scrap and would also benefit cement and plastics manufacturers, Mittal said.

The use of the DRI process to cut emissions involves a switch from natural gas to hydrogen as the fuel for steelmaking. But this hydrogen must come from purely green sources such as wind, solar power or biomass, and it needs to become much cheaper.

Europe does not currently have enough green power capacity to devote to industries other than energy and needs to build up a hydrogen import infrastructure, stakeholders in the emerging hydrogen economy have said.

