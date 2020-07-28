Companies / Energy Vivo Energy aims to pay dividends if rebound continues BL PREMIUM

Vivo Energy, which operates the Shell and Engen brands in 23 African countries, hopes to resume dividend payments later this year if a rebound in sales volumes and margins seen in June continues in the next months.

The company, which on Tuesday published its results for the six months to June, said it had a good start to the year before the Covid-19 pandemic reached African shores.