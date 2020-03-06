FINANCIAL FORUM
Q&A: Vivo sees huge opportunities in its ‘Engen countries’
Company is going from strength to strength as it expands its footprint rapidly in Africa, opening service stations and quick-service restaurants
06 March 2020 - 05:00
Vivo Energy operates more than 2,200 Shell and Engen fuel retail sites in 23 African countries. In its second set of annual results since listing on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges in 2018, the group is going from strength to strength as it expands its footprint rapidly on the continent, opening new service stations and quick-service restaurants. CEO Christian Chammas tells Business Day what’s next for Vivo Energy.
After acquiring the Engen brand in African countries outside SA in March 2019, you’ve been preoccupied with integrating that business. Now that it is done, will it drive future growth?
