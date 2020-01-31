Companies / Energy Sasol share price slumps after warning of earnings hit from Lake Charles Lower oil prices and higher finance charges mean interim headline earnings per share to end-December could fall by 79%, the group says BL PREMIUM

Chemicals group Sasol’s share price slumped almost 12% on Friday, after it warned its embattled megaproject Lake Charles would earn only half of what it had previously expected in its 2020 year.

Following a fire and explosion at Lake Charles in January, the project is expected to contribute between $50m (R744m) and $100m (R1.5bn) to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in the group’s year to end-June 2020.