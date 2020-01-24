Lake Charles explosion damage appears limited, says Sasol
The company says it expects to have determined the repair scope and outage duration by the second half of February
24 January 2020 - 09:21
UPDATED 24 January 2020 - 13:16
Chemicals group Sasol, which has seen its share price fall more than 10% so far in 2020, said on Friday that the damage from an explosion at its Lake Charles facility appears to be limited.
Initial findings indicated that the damage is limited to a small portion of the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit, and major equipment such as compressors are unaffected, the company said.
