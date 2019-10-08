Companies / Energy Snakebites, theft and assault short-circuit green power development Sub-Saharan Africa is a key market for new electricity, but hurdles are making project development on the continent challenging BL PREMIUM

Developing renewable power projects in Africa is not for the fainthearted, as Windlab will tell you.

Headquartered in Australia, the global renewable energy development company is involved in 27 projects across 10 African countries.