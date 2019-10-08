Snakebites, theft and assault short-circuit green power development
Sub-Saharan Africa is a key market for new electricity, but hurdles are making project development on the continent challenging
08 October 2019 - 19:47
Developing renewable power projects in Africa is not for the fainthearted, as Windlab will tell you.
Headquartered in Australia, the global renewable energy development company is involved in 27 projects across 10 African countries.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.