Sasol shares plunge as company delays results over control weaknesses

Sasol, which has been grappling with major cost overruns at its Lake Charles chemicals project (LCCP) in the US, says it will have to delay the release of its full-year results after a probe found “possible LCCP control weaknesses”. The energy company’s shares responded by falling 15.4% to R235.25 in early trade on Friday, the worst level since 2007.

The company, which warned of lower earnings in July as it wrote down the value of assets in North America and Africa by R18.1bn, said previously it had commissioned an independent review of the Lake Charles project to explain the cost overruns.

A preliminary report “contains observations which point to possible LCCP control weaknesses”, Sasol said on Friday.

“Management and the board will assess such control weaknesses and identify whether any further remedial actions are required.”

Meanwhile, the company’s auditors had to consider these assessments, meaning the board now expected to announce the 2019 financial results on September 19.

“Notwithstanding the independent review, the board remains confident that the guidance on the earnings ranges provided in the trading statement, and the previous cost guidance for the LCCP of $12.6bn to $12.9bn, remain unchanged,” Sasol said.

The group said in July that because of the impairments, full-year group earnings per share probably plunged between 46% and 56%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell between 4% and 14% despite the 19% hike in the rand-per-barrel price of Brent crude oil.

Sasol said in its update on Friday that the launch of its ethane cracker plant at Lake Charles was hindered by “a technical challenge relating to a large heat exchanger”.

“The startup has now resumed,” Sasol said, adding that it would provide an update by August 26.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za