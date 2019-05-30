Carl Icahn sues Occidental over ‘misguided’ Anadarko takeover

New York — Activist investor Carl Icahn launched a lawsuit against Occidental Petroleum with the goal of potentially seeking board seats and a sale of the company.

The billionaire investor said in the suit filed on Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court that he has built a $1.6bn stake in the company and is upset by its decision to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $38bn and the $10bn financing deal it lined up from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway without a shareholder vote.

‘Bet-the-company deal’

“The Anadarko deal is very much a bet-the-company deal from the point of view of the common stockholders. Not consulting them on the deal was disenfranchising at a minimum,” Icahn said in the suit.

Icahn said he is considering soliciting other shareholders to call a special meeting to potentially elect new board members. Occidental shareholders voted earlier in May to lower the threshold to call a special meeting to 15% from 25%, going against the board’s recommendation.

Occidental shares were 0.3% lower at $51.86 at 11.53am in New York, after initially rising as much as 2.3% after the suit was reported, while Anadarko fell as much as 2.5%. Representatives for both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The suit also questions Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub, who fended off a competing takeover offer for Anadarko from Chevron, as well as her deal with Buffett.

“A ninety-minute deal ‘negotiation’ with one of history’s canniest investors, is no place to gain M&A experience — at least if you care about protecting your stockholders,” the suit said.

Occidental should also consider other options, Icahn said, including potentially paying down debt more aggressively than the company plans to and creating a pure-play oil and gas producer focused on the best basin.”