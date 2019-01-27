From blood and guts to biogas: ibert’s green energy

The sour stench of manure smacks you in the face as you enter the gate to the Cavalier Group abattoir, just outside Cullinan. In the distance, sheep bleat so incessantly one can’t help but wonder if they have a clue to their imminent demise.

There is very little product from a slaughterhouse like this that cannot be sold. Be it meat, heads, eyes or tongues, almost every part of an animal has a market in SA.

There are, however, some things that are not easily offloaded; like blood and entrails filled with faeces.

Disposing of these unwanted remnants can be a real bother for abattoirs. Use of designated waste disposal facilities or even burying it on private land is common practice. However, it is not unheard of for unscrupulous operators to improperly, and illegally, dispose of waste by dumping it in a nearby river for example.

ibert, a company which converts bio-waste into energy, has a business proposition for those abattoirs in a quandary over disposing animal waste.

The deal is: "We take the waste from the abattoir, we convert that through anaerobic digestion, make gas, run an engine, make electricity, and give it back to the abattoir,” says ibert director Otto Hager.

And that is precisely what is happening at the Cavalier abattoir.

Stomach contents must first be sorted through. Plastic and rocks are a regular feature. “Every second day we fish out about 50km of ropes,” says Horst Unterlechner, ibert’s technical director.