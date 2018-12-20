Water as energy is as old as time itself — and also energy’s future
SA’s energy security is in crisis, but innovations in hydropower and other water-based power generation could shed some light on the problem
SA is, once again, walking the knife edge of an energy security crisis. We, again, appear to be two steps short of constant rolling blackouts in the most extreme scenarios of demand management. Diversification is key to a more comfortable energy future. And thinking outside of the (transformer) box is key.
One of the earliest energy enterprises in human history is, of course, water. First, using the kinetic energy in running water to turn waterwheels, then moving on to more sophisticated engineering in the form of traditional hydropower from large dams and reservoirs.
Water was always a central pillar in electricity production before being overtaken by the fossil-fuel revolution. The aspiration towards a lower carbon future and the massive advances in science and engineering made possible a new hydropower. Water has several energy-generating possibilities from traditional hydropower and wave-power generation to the harvesting of “raindrop energy” through capturing the energy generated by raindrop vibrations.
Research and innovation have expanded the possibilities in the water-energy portfolio exponentially over time. Some of the possibilities are refining the older techniques for the modern age. This includes the upgrade of traditional hydropower with miniaturisation to develop a suite of appropriate energy solutions on or close to site.
Better turbine technology and increasing our understanding of water-flow dynamics now makes it possible to harvest vast amounts of energy from our existing water infrastructure. Installing laminar-flow turbines to capture the energy in our large pipelines is the modern day equivalent of the old waterwheels.
The Water Research Commission (WRC) and Bloem Water have collaborated on this technology. The net result is an international, award-winning solution run on conduit hydropower that now has the Bloem Water headquarters getting all of its electricity needs from the micro-hydro-unit, making it the first off-grid water utility headquarters in the country and on the continent.
The second option is an extension of this concept to stored energy in the form of the vast amounts of potential energy that “sits” in every water tower and reservoir in every city and town in the country, as has been demonstrated in WRC-University of Pretoria projects; that is, the installation of a nano-hydropower unit to capture the energy from the water exiting the towers every day.
This gives us the possibility of new energy in the Gigawatt-hour (GWh) range if we refit and exploit the many thousands of existing suitable reservoirs and water towers around the country. In addition, the water sector has the real possibility to become a significantly energy supplier to the system from these new, non-traditional sources.
This is very promising, and is only the tip of the iceberg. Even more revolutionary are the latest developments in wastewater treatment technologies. This comes in the form of optimising the generation and capture of biogas, primarily in the form of methane as a principal energy source.
This channel is extending rapidly with increased innovation in the direction of hydrogen production and the optimisation of microbiological fuel cells (MFCs). We are on a global trajectory that shows wastewater treatment plants of the future will be a significant part of the energy generation fleet.
In a country where we clearly need a wastewater treatment plant renewal, we would be remiss if we did not grasp the opportunity to retro-fit our existing plants to optimise the energy-generation potential, while increasing their capacity to better manage the wastewater treatment load. This will be a significant win-win situation.
Combining our efforts in addressing the national challenges on water and energy in a joint strategy is key. The water energy nexus will determine our future national security; our ability to improve the quality of life of all our peoples; meet our sustainable development goals; as well as our international competitiveness.
• Naidoo is CEO at the Water Research Commission.