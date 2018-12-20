Water as energy is as old as time itself — and also energy’s future

SA is, once again, walking the knife edge of an energy security crisis. We, again, appear to be two steps short of constant rolling blackouts in the most extreme scenarios of demand management. Diversification is key to a more comfortable energy future. And thinking outside of the (transformer) box is key.

One of the earliest energy enterprises in human history is, of course, water. First, using the kinetic energy in running water to turn waterwheels, then moving on to more sophisticated engineering in the form of traditional hydropower from large dams and reservoirs.

Water was always a central pillar in electricity production before being overtaken by the fossil-fuel revolution. The aspiration towards a lower carbon future and the massive advances in science and engineering made possible a new hydropower. Water has several energy-generating possibilities from traditional hydropower and wave-power generation to the harvesting of “raindrop energy” through capturing the energy generated by raindrop vibrations.

Research and innovation have expanded the possibilities in the water-energy portfolio exponentially over time. Some of the possibilities are refining the older techniques for the modern age. This includes the upgrade of traditional hydropower with miniaturisation to develop a suite of appropriate energy solutions on or close to site.

Better turbine technology and increasing our understanding of water-flow dynamics now makes it possible to harvest vast amounts of energy from our existing water infrastructure. Installing laminar-flow turbines to capture the energy in our large pipelines is the modern day equivalent of the old waterwheels.