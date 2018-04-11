Afrox wins exclusive R1bn deal to supply gases to public hospitals

In a deal valued at more than R1bn, Afrox has won the healthcare contract to supply gases to public hospitals in SA for five years.

This is a coup for the JSE-listed gases group as it last held the entire contract a decade ago and has long identified the healthcare sector as a growth opportunity.

The company, a subsidiary of the global Linde gases group, says the contract stipulates that it contracts 30% of business to empowerment companies.

The award is effective immediately across all of SA’s nine provinces and is exclusive for the next five years.

Afrox has until the end of September 2018 to extend its existing contract supply to additional government healthcare facilities in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West and Mpumalanga. Afrox will supply more than 400 hospitals and 1,600 clinics across SA.

"Afrox supports the Department of Health’s aspirations and we have been working to ensure our processes, distribution and supply chain operate at efficiency levels to meet the expectations of the entire healthcare sector in SA," Afrox CEO Schalk Venter said on Tuesday.