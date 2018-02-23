Companies / Industrials

Afrox wins from chasing down growth pockets

23 February 2018 - 05:55 Mark Allix
Afrox headquarters in Selby, Johannesburg. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA
Afrox headquarters in Selby, Johannesburg. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA

Afrox says it has made up a lot of ground in financial 2017 after a legacy legal settlement with SA’s largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA, saw a net R161m injected into the group.

Chasing "pockets of growth in a difficult environment" after an exceedingly tough financial 2016, the gases group pushed revenue up 2.8% to R5.7bn in the year to December 2017. This came from improved volumes in its atmospheric gases and liquid petroleum gas segments.

It also came amid price recovery of inflationary costs across the company’s four businesses. These include welding and gas equipment products, and markets in other parts of Africa. This was achieved despite the continued weakness of the South African economy, the group said on Thursday.

"Windows are opening now — the turnaround is here to stay," Afrox MD Schalk Venter said. The group had undergone a major restructuring in the past two-and-a-half years, laying off about 700 people — or 20% of staff in 2015 — in order to save R460m in costs. "It was harshly disruptive and set a negative tone. We have worked through that," Venter said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 4.4% in the year. Despite this, headline earnings per share rose 6.1% from previously. The dividend of 100c per share was up 6.4% in the period. Dividend payouts were in the top quartile of JSE-listed companies in the last three years, Afrox chief financial officer Matthias Vogt said on Thursday.

Effective balance sheet management and cost containment had resulted in an increase in the group’s cash position to R1.34bn from R1.15bn in December 2016, Venter said. But return on capital employed fell to 23.7% from 24.6% in 2016.

Independent market analyst and Afrox retail investor John Kransdorff said the fall in capital expenditure by a "capital-intensive" group to R350m in the year from R389m in 2016 was "disappointing". This comes as companies are sitting on cash reserves reported at more than R1-trillion. Amid a change in government in SA there is still concern over policies, especially those relating to the country’s oil and gas sector, which proposes a 20% free carry for the state.

Group capex was down because potential investments were not justified by returns in markets, Vogt said. "The moment we see an opportunity, we will invest," he said. "We cannot burden the balance sheet."

Venter said there was a "more positive view" in Southern African countries, across which Afrox operates.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

Afrox reports slower earnings growth

Gases and welding products group says earnings growth slowed in 2017 as it had received a windfall in 2016 when ArcelorMittal settled a law suit
Companies
21 hours ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Growing revenue was no mean feat for Afrox

Hats off to the management, considering the woeful state of SA’s economy
Companies
5 months ago

Operational efficiency lifts Afrox

Interims were some of the best results in recent years, says CEO
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Troubled David Jones weighs on investors
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Malusi Gigaba wants extension on submitting SAA’s ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Steinhoff’s early bond sale plan falls short
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
What the Dutch court ruling means for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Spur feels the squeeze of low consumer spending
Companies

Related Articles

Afrox reports slower earnings growth
Companies / Industrials

COMPANY COMMENT: Growing revenue was no mean feat for Afrox
Companies

Operational efficiency lifts Afrox
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.