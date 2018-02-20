BP is not giving up on oil just yet — but predicts an all-electric future

London — The future is electric for BP — though it’s not giving up on oil just yet.

The British company bumped up its forecast for electric vehicles (EVs) by 80% to 180-million by 2035, according to an energy outlook released on Tuesday. It expects a third of the kilometres driven in 2040 to be powered by electricity.

The company forecasts the abundance of petrol and diesel cars will ensure overall oil demand will continue to grow at about 0.5% a year — but that’s slower than the 0.7% annual increase it forecast last year. Consumption is expected to peak at 110-million barrels per day (bpd) in the mid-2030s, BP’s chief economist Spencer Dale said. That’s earlier than the mid-2040s he predicted last year.

"The suggestion that rapid growth in electric cars will cause oil demand to collapse just isn’t supported by the basic numbers — even with really rapid growth," Dale said. "It’s almost nothing. Oil used in the car market is essentially flat for the next 20 years."

BP said this year’s outlook doesn’t have a base-case scenario as in previous editions; instead it has an "evolving transitions scenario", which has a stable pace of change.

Demand from cars, the backbone of oil consumption growth in the past century, may drop after 2030 and be at about today’s level by 2040, BP said. The surge of electric cars means manufacturers may not need to put as much effort and investment in increasing the efficiency of petrol and diesel vehicles, Dale said.

"Selling more EVs will tend to have almost no effect on oil demand because now I can sell a greater number of large cars or I can do less investment in light weighting," Dale said.