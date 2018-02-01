Companies / Energy

BP finds North Sea oil and gas at two separate wells

01 February 2018 - 08:34 Agency Staff
A row of metal barrels with BP Plc logo Picture: 123RF/Максим Кузубов

London — On Wednesday, British energy major BP announced oil and gas discoveries in the North Sea, in a boost for the company and local industry.

The discoveries were made in Capercaillie in the central North Sea, and in Achmelvich, west of Shetland, the company said in a statement.

BP fully owns the Capercaillie well, while the Achmelvich well is a partnership between operator BP (52.6%), Royal Dutch Shell (28%) and US peer Chevron (19.4%).

The Capercaillie well was drilled to 3,750m and found oil and gas. The Achmelvich well was drilled to 2,395m and located oil.

"These are exciting times for BP in the North Sea as we lay the foundations of a refreshed and revitalised business that we expect to double production to 200,000 barrels per day by 2020, and keep producing beyond 2050," said Mark Thomas, BP North Sea regional president. "We are hopeful that Capercaillie and Achmelvich lead to further additions to our North Sea business."

The announcement comes amid a tough environment for Britain’s offshore oil and gas industry, with lobby group Oil & Gas UK claiming that sector employment fell further in 2017 on deep cost-cutting amid Brexit uncertainties, and despite rising crude prices.

AFP

BP invests $5m in EV charging company FreeWire

As the move towards electric vehicles increases, BP says it is committed to remaining the fuel retailer of choice — even when that fuel is ...
1 day ago

BP gets additional charge of $1.7bn for Deepwater oil-spill disaster

It also expects an additional $3bn of Gulf-related costs this year, bringing the total disaster-linked costs to about $65bn
15 days ago

BP to take $1.5bn hit over Donald Trump’s tax cuts

The British firm joins Shell in taking a one-off charge as a result of the new laws, but expects long-term benefits
29 days ago

Betting on natural gas, Shell leads charge in urging Big Oil to fight pollution

But unknown leaks, and practices such as venting into the atmosphere, probably account for 70% of methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, ...
1 month ago

The acquisition of 75% of Chevron SA by Sinopec’s SOIHL Hong Kong is approved

The Competition Commission has approved the deal, with conditions; Sinopec will establish an office in SA and has agreed there will be no ...
28 days ago

Royal Dutch Shell to return to UK North Sea with expansion of oil field

The Anglo-Dutch company’s commitment to the region was in doubt after it sold about half of its assets there in 2017
16 days ago

