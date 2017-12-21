Companies / Energy

Eskom delays financial results, blames low Nersa tariff increase

21 December 2017 - 14:49 Linda Ensor
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Eskom has postponed the announcement of its interim results until early next year, "in order to afford us the opportunity to review the impact of the 5.23% price increase as well as to allow the newly appointed board members sufficient time to review the financials", the power utility said on Thursday.

An indication was given last week that the interim results would be released before the end of December.

Eskom said it was assessing the impact of the lower than anticipated tariff increase for the 2018-19 financial year approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) last Friday.

Nersa approved an allowable revenue of R190bn, resulting in an average percentage price increase of 5.23% — against Eskom’s request for an average standard price increase of 19.9%.

"Eskom will release the results as soon as possible to ensure effective business continuity," said acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim said.

Eskom's questionable radio ads

Eskom seems to be seeking to draw power — and rebuild its shredded reputation — with a quirky campaign of radio ads, despite being told by the ...
Features
2 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Meanwhile, risk from Eskom only grows

Nersa’s tariff ruling will probably pitch Eskom further into financial crisis, making funding even more difficult to access
Opinion
3 days ago

What trade unions and big business say about the electricity price hike

Nersa promises a detailed breakdown of the decision amid demands for structural reform of the electricity sector
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Wiese sells another large tranche of Shoprite ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
SAB's Castle Free falls foul of advertising ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Amplats close to completing $62m smelter in ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Companies owned by Steinhoff’s Jooste fend off ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Claims against Steinhoff uncover revolving tangle ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Eskom's questionable radio ads
Features

HILARY JOFFE: Meanwhile, risk from Eskom only grows
Opinion / Columnists

What trade unions and big business say about the electricity price hike
National

Nersa piles the pressure on Eskom
Companies / Energy

Eskom’s new board has until June to finalise investigations, warns Brown
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.