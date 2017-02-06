Eskom has terminated six coal transport agreements‚ as part of a campaign to ensure clean governance.

The suppliers are Constructibility 10CC‚ Fastrak‚ IM Monokoane‚ NJM Transport‚ Lamavuso, and Dhlams & Dhlams.

Eskom says it moves about 40-million tonnes of coal using two road transport channels.

One, the FCA (free carrier arrangement or agreement), involves transporters contracted directly to Eskom.

There are 58 of these transporters running under a four-year contract that started in April 2014 and set end in March 2018.

The rest of the road deliveries are done by the mines through a model usually referred to as "delivered" or "DEL" within Eskom.

In this instance‚ transporters are directly contracted to the mines for the delivery of coal.

Eskom acting CE Matshela Koko says that following a tip-off in July 2016‚ the utility undertook a limited investigation of allegations that some FCA transporters had unlawfully introduced additional trucks into the coal road transport system.

"As a result of this investigation‚ six FCA transporters were suspended between July 14 and September 7 2016‚ for seven weeks," Koko said.

"Considering the discrepancies that surfaced during this limited investigation‚ Eskom commissioned an independent investigation into the unlawful introduction of additional trucks by FCA transporters."

It had since emerged, during the course of the secondary investigation, that the conduct of the six transporters had severely prejudiced compliant FCA transporters, he said.

"This conduct has gravely deprived compliant transporters [of] a fair and equitable distribution of coal that was available to be hauled to Eskom’s power stations‚" Koko said.

The termination of their agreements was effective on February 3 2017.

