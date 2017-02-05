Business

'Time to get policy ducks in a row' — Garth Strachan

Policy uncertainty and the lack of government coherence are major factors in South Africa's failure to industrialise at the required rate, says SA's industrialisation tsar

05 February 2017 - 08:41 AM CHRIS BARRON

BL Premium

This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.

For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.