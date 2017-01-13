‘Nothing further from the truth’: Eskom affidavit on its nuclear role

Eskom has dismissed a claim made in an affidavit that it managed "to usurp the nuclear procurement from the Department of Energy".

Eskom divisional executive of corporate affairs Chose Choeu was commenting Friday on a supplementary affidavit made by Earthlife Africa’s Johannesburg branch co-ordinator, Makoma Lekalakala.

Choue claimed he had been either "grossly misconstrued" or the affidavit was part of "a deliberate story … written to cast Eskom and the nuclear new build in a negative light".

The supplementary affidavit was submitted to the Western Cape High Court in support of the case brought by the anti-nuclear lobby group and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (Safcei) to have two determinations made by Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

The 2016 determination designates Eskom as the procurer of 9,600MW from new nuclear energy plants.

In her affidavit Lekalakala refers to a statement made by Department of Energy director-general Thabane Zulu, who said legal advice obtained by Joemat-Pettersson indicated that Eskom’s consent was legally required if the department was to procure the nuclear build on its behalf, which it would have to implement.