North West in talks with Eskom on payment plans to avoid blackouts

About R7bn has been recovered from other councils in the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga.

On Thursday, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in Eskom’s favour, following lobby group AfriForum’s bid to prevent the utility from cutting power to nonpaying municipalities.

AfriForum had argued that Eskom’s decision to impose blackouts on municipalities whose accounts were in arrears, would punish businesses and residents for the municipalities’ failures.

North West municipalities that joined the court action were Naledi, Mamusa and Ventersdorp. Free State municipalities in the court action were Tokologo, Nketoana, Nala, Mantsopa, Masilonyana, Dihlabeng and Moqhaka.

In a statement on Friday, North West local government and human settlements MEC Galaletsang Gaolaolwe said officials in the province were "working around the clock to ensure there is no electricity blackouts in all municipalities".

"The MEC for finance, economy & enterprise development Wendy Nelson and myself, have been in constant communication with the affected municipalities to find ways to avert the situation," Gaolaolwe said.

"The last engagements we had were on December 22 2016 where we summoned the mayors, municipal managers and chief financial officers of affected municipalities under one roof to explain the reasons on the failure of payments to Eskom.

"We engaged with their reviewed payment plan to Eskom and all have submitted their new payment schedules to settle their debts.

"We are content that all defaulting municipalities will pay Eskom and avoid possible power cuts which will bring unnecessary disruptions and affect local economies."

The MEC said the municipalities had cited the following reasons for their escalating debt with Eskom:

• cash flow problems;

• nonadherence to payment plans; and

• the drought had contributed to some not settling their Eskom accounts as the revenue collected for electricity was used for other services.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Friday the utility welcomed the fact that municipalities were taking the initiative to come up with payment plans.

"It is the right thing to do, which is why we gave them these extra few days to come forward with plans and with the payment," Phasiwe said.