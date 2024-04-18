Sun International sells stake in Nigerian hotel
18 April 2024 - 19:36
Casino and hotel group Sun International on Thursday announced the sale of most of its stake in the Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN) as the JSE-listed leisure group winds down its investment in the West African country.
Rutam Finance will pay $1.875m for Sun International’s 43.3% shareholding in TCN, which trades as Federal Palace Hotel in the commercial capital, Lagos, and a further $12.675m for all of a loan account held with TCN, according to a statement published on Sens...
