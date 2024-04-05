Sun International works on it but gender pay gap lingers
05 April 2024 - 05:00
Casino and hotel group Sun International’s latest annual report reveals despite taking measures to close the disparity in pay between men and women for doing the same job, the pay gap still lingers.
Sun International conducted a gender pay gap analysis for the period August 2022 until July 2023, which found men fared much better than women in terms of remuneration...
