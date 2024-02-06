Companies

Adam Neumann in bid to buy back WeWork

Founder Neumann claims Third Point will finance the deal, but Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund denies this

06 February 2024 - 21:19
by Kannaki Deka
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Adam Neumann. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
Adam Neumann. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Bengaluru — WeWork founder Adam Neumann is trying to buy back the flexible workspace provider that filed for bankruptcy in November, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Neumann’s new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork or its assets, as well as provide bankruptcy financing to keep it afloat, the sources said.

DealBook first reported the development, saying Neumann’s lawyers sent a letter to WeWork on Monday, claiming Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point would help finance the transaction.

Third Point said on Tuesday it has held “only preliminary conversations” with Neumann and his property company Flow and has not made any financial commitments.

Flow Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WeWork said it routinely receives “expressions of interest” and reviews them to align with the best interests of the company.”

“We continue to believe that the work we are currently doing — addressing our unsustainable rent expenses and restructuring our business — will ensure WeWork is best positioned as an independent, valuable, financially strong and sustainable company long into the future,” the company said in a statement.

On Monday, an attorney for WeWork said the company may be forced to take a new bankruptcy loan to make up for the slower-than-expected progress on rent negotiations.

Under Neumann, WeWork grew to be the most valuable US start-up worth $47bn. But his pursuit for growth at the expense of profit and revelations about his eccentric behaviour led to his removal and derailed an initial public offering in 2019.

The SoftBank-backed company racked up losses on its long-term lease obligations as more people began working from home during the pandemic and demand for office space plunged.

Shortly before WeWork filed for bankruptcy, Neumann said in a statement, “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a reorganisation will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

Reuters

Workspace forecasts strong rental growth in second half of financial year

The company had posted a half-year loss as higher interest rates hit the valuation of its buildings
Companies
2 months ago

Meet US dealmaker who’s trying to turn around SoftBank’s fortunes

Morgan Stanley scion Alex Clavel survived the turmoil at Softbank to become Masayoshi Son’s top lieutenant
Companies
3 weeks ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Musk’s fig to advertisers shows he is ripe with hubris that stalks big tech’s corridors

The industry could have better ideas, better outputs, if we aren’t distracted by the allure of ‘genius’ leaders
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Woman behind Tongaat court challenge has no legal ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Last call for Vodacom in Nkosana Makate case
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Anglo is interested in returning to Zambia, says ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Zeda flags demand for heavy vehicles as Transnet ...
Companies
5.
MasterCard invests nearly R4bn in MTN’s fintech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

SMIC blames weak demand for profit plunge

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nintendo raises full-year Switch forecast

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft teams up with Semafor to tackle news AI

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.