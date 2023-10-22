Arena suspends staff implicated in financial mismanagement
22 October 2023 - 18:48
Arena Holdings, owner of Business Day, the Financial Mail and Sunday Times, has placed some employees on precautionary suspension after an internal audit identified financial mismanagement.
The company sent all employees an email on Friday stating that it was taking disciplinary steps against those involved. ..
