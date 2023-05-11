Disney shares tumble as subscribers head for the exits

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Many failed companies have been turned around by business people
Union says cash-strapped power utility’s finances convinced its negotiators to soften demand
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor of Financial Mail
The unlisted entity invests in township and rural malls, servicing low- to middle-income households
Mining and manufacturing sectors continue to face uphill battles with ongoing blackouts
Evan Pickworth interviews senior associate in the dispute resolution department at ENSafrica, Beverley Oosthuizen
'We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians'
His journey has taken him from a teenage talent to leading a race on the biggest stage of all
Take your adventures to the next level by staying connected wherever you go
Walt Disney shares fell more than 8% on Thursday as a surprise drop in streaming subscribers fanned worries that the media and entertainment company’s success in stemming losses at the business may be coming at the cost of growth.
The decline was set to erase about $15bn from the market valuation of the Bob Iger-led company after at least 10 analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
"Disney+ is losing less money not because it’s gaining subscribers, but because of its price hikes and better cost management," said Forrester analyst Mike Proulx. "Cutting marketing dollars is at odds with growing subscribers."
Operating losses at the streaming unit narrowed by $400m in the second quarter from the previous three months, helped by a price hike last December in the US and Canada.
The company plans to raise the price of the ad-free Disney+ service again this year and it will also remove certain low-viewership content from its services to lower costs.
"Some investors might question this tactic given Disney just lost subscribers," said Brandon Nispel, analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. "However, it seems the goal is to drive more subscribers toward Disney+’s ad-supported tier … which the company believes could improve monetisation."
In the second quarter, the Disney+ service shed about 4-million subscribers, compared with estimates for net additions of 1.3 million, according to Visible Alpha.
The losses were driven by an exodus from the South Asia-focused Disney+ Hotstar offering after it lost the streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket matches.
Those subscribers are seen as less valuable to the company as they generate lower average revenue per user (ARPU), with the metric tumbling 20% sequentially to 59 cents.
Disney said the softness could extend into the current quarter.
"Many investors will focus on the lack of direct-to-consumer subscriber growth," media analyst Michael Nathanson said.
"(But) investors would be better off with a smaller total addressable market of higher paying customers. This is a more logical, albeit less sexy, path."
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Disney shares tumble as subscribers head for the exits
Share fall set to erase about $15bn from the market valuation
Walt Disney shares fell more than 8% on Thursday as a surprise drop in streaming subscribers fanned worries that the media and entertainment company’s success in stemming losses at the business may be coming at the cost of growth.
The decline was set to erase about $15bn from the market valuation of the Bob Iger-led company after at least 10 analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
"Disney+ is losing less money not because it’s gaining subscribers, but because of its price hikes and better cost management," said Forrester analyst Mike Proulx. "Cutting marketing dollars is at odds with growing subscribers."
Operating losses at the streaming unit narrowed by $400m in the second quarter from the previous three months, helped by a price hike last December in the US and Canada.
The company plans to raise the price of the ad-free Disney+ service again this year and it will also remove certain low-viewership content from its services to lower costs.
"Some investors might question this tactic given Disney just lost subscribers," said Brandon Nispel, analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. "However, it seems the goal is to drive more subscribers toward Disney+’s ad-supported tier … which the company believes could improve monetisation."
In the second quarter, the Disney+ service shed about 4-million subscribers, compared with estimates for net additions of 1.3 million, according to Visible Alpha.
The losses were driven by an exodus from the South Asia-focused Disney+ Hotstar offering after it lost the streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket matches.
Those subscribers are seen as less valuable to the company as they generate lower average revenue per user (ARPU), with the metric tumbling 20% sequentially to 59 cents.
Disney said the softness could extend into the current quarter.
"Many investors will focus on the lack of direct-to-consumer subscriber growth," media analyst Michael Nathanson said.
"(But) investors would be better off with a smaller total addressable market of higher paying customers. This is a more logical, albeit less sexy, path."
Reuters
Hollywood writers blame streaming for reduced opportunities
Hollywood writers go on strike
Project ‘Ratatouille’ aims to Frenchify Amazon
How MultiChoice withstood the streaming onslaught
Disney lays off Marvel chair Ike Perlmutter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hollywood writers blame streaming for reduced opportunities
Hollywood writers go on strike
Project ‘Ratatouille’ aims to Frenchify Amazon
How MultiChoice withstood the streaming onslaught
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.