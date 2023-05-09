Coty raises profit forecast as revenue and earnings estimates eclipsed

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
DA slams justice minister for dilapidated state of some court buildings
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Activists must still lobby for support from parliament to push forward proposed legislation
New Aussie coach Jones to get the best out of his players at World Cup in France
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Bengaluru — Coty raised its annual profit forecast for the second time and beat quarterly revenue and earnings estimates, buoyed by the CoverGirl parent’s price hikes and steady demand for its high-end and affordable cosmetics and fragrances.
Shares of Coty, which is planning for a dual listing in Paris, climbed about 2% in premarket trading.
The results reflect the recent trend of luxury shoppers indulging in lipsticks and fragrances even as they shun high-end purchases amid rising interest rates and product prices.
Coty signalled that retailers are restocking after keeping a tight leash on inventories in the previous quarters.
“Our retailers are now rebuilding and reordering. At the end of the third quarter, the level of inventory was very healthy,” CFO Laurent Mercier said.
Coty said a postpandemic recovery in travel retail extended into the quarter. The segment is an area of focus for luxury companies in which customers snap up products from duty-free stores at airports and big shopping districts such as Hainan, China.
The company’s prestige division, home to cosmetics and fragrances from the Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry brands, reported a jump of more than 30% in global travel retail sales across all regions.
In contrast, peer Estee Lauder forecast weaker sales and profit last week, blaming slow recovery in travel retail, especially in Asia.
Coty is also seeing sturdy demand from Gen Z consumers, who are splurging on luxury brands and more affordable products such as Rimmel cosmetics, Mercier said.
The company has been increasing prices of its products to ease the pressure on margins from sky-high commodity and shipping costs.
Coty raised its 2023 adjusted per-share profit expectations to 38c-39c, from 35c-36c earlier.
Third-quarter revenue rose 9% to $1.29bn, topping Refinitiv estimates of $1.22bn, while adjusted profit of 19c per share crushed expectations of 3c per share.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Coty raises profit forecast as revenue and earnings estimates eclipsed
The results reflect the trend of luxury shoppers indulging in lipsticks and fragrances as they shun high-end purchases
Bengaluru — Coty raised its annual profit forecast for the second time and beat quarterly revenue and earnings estimates, buoyed by the CoverGirl parent’s price hikes and steady demand for its high-end and affordable cosmetics and fragrances.
Shares of Coty, which is planning for a dual listing in Paris, climbed about 2% in premarket trading.
The results reflect the recent trend of luxury shoppers indulging in lipsticks and fragrances even as they shun high-end purchases amid rising interest rates and product prices.
Coty signalled that retailers are restocking after keeping a tight leash on inventories in the previous quarters.
“Our retailers are now rebuilding and reordering. At the end of the third quarter, the level of inventory was very healthy,” CFO Laurent Mercier said.
Coty said a postpandemic recovery in travel retail extended into the quarter. The segment is an area of focus for luxury companies in which customers snap up products from duty-free stores at airports and big shopping districts such as Hainan, China.
The company’s prestige division, home to cosmetics and fragrances from the Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry brands, reported a jump of more than 30% in global travel retail sales across all regions.
In contrast, peer Estee Lauder forecast weaker sales and profit last week, blaming slow recovery in travel retail, especially in Asia.
Coty is also seeing sturdy demand from Gen Z consumers, who are splurging on luxury brands and more affordable products such as Rimmel cosmetics, Mercier said.
The company has been increasing prices of its products to ease the pressure on margins from sky-high commodity and shipping costs.
Coty raised its 2023 adjusted per-share profit expectations to 38c-39c, from 35c-36c earlier.
Third-quarter revenue rose 9% to $1.29bn, topping Refinitiv estimates of $1.22bn, while adjusted profit of 19c per share crushed expectations of 3c per share.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANDREA FELSTED: The 2020s version of the lipstick index returns
Revlon files for bankruptcy, shares plummet
Coty posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after Covid-19 store closures
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.