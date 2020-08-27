Companies

Coty posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after Covid-19 store closures

The cosmetics maker reports a 56% slump in sales but expects a return to profit this quarter

27 August 2020 - 17:10 Praveen Paramasivam
CoverGirl cosmetics owned by Coty on display in a show. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Bengaluru — Cosmetics maker Coty  on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and a 56% slump in sales, as the coronavirus-induced closure of stores and parlours hammered demand for its beauty products.

Shares of Coty, a majority of which is owned by German conglomerate JAB Holding, were down 4% in premarket trade.

Cosmetics makers are battling the closure of other channels of sales, including duty-free shops at airports, and also contending with work-from-home customers focusing on hygiene and personal care products rather than make-up items.

New York-based Coty, saddled with debt, has been trying to reinvigorate its business and expand its reach by roping in former L'Oreal executive Sue Nabi as its CEO and also investing in new brands, including that of reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

In a bid to become nimble, Coty is now planning to sell or shutter most of its factories and outsource more operations to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, quoting Coty chair Peter Harf.

Coty did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Sales at its consumer beauty segment that houses brands such as Cover Girl plunged about 55%, while its luxury unit plummeted 71% in the fourth quarter ended June 30.

Net revenue fell to $922.1m, missing expectations of $1.34bn. Excluding items, Coty lost 51c a share, bigger than estimates of 12c.

The Sally Hansen owner, however, expects a return to profit in the current quarter, after witnessing an improvement in its overall business in the last two months.

“We think it will be difficult to convince investors that Coty is on a better trajectory,” Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman said.

Reuters 

