Turning houses into homes with a splash of new paint

Township-based company Splash Coatings Africa is on a mission to make its affordable, high-quality paint accessible to more people — and thanks to the Gauteng department of economic development (GDED), it’s received the support to drive its expansion plans.

“We are not necessarily in the business of selling paint, we are in the business of selling the feeling of a home, and that will always be a need,” says Bonga Masoka, Splash Coatings Africa’s founding director.

“We paint houses with independent in-house painting contractors, using premium paint products that we manufacture and retail through in-house stores managed by young people.”

Splash Coatings Africa has been piloting stores in Midrand and Ga-Rankuwa, northwest of Pretoria, for two years and is opening retail outlets in Soweto, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, and Dawn Park, in Boksburg. Some of the properties are owned by the company, while other stores are based in leased retail spaces.

Masoka, a former business development executive, was introduced to paint manufacturing by a company partnering with the one he was working for at the time.

He was so enthused by this company’s approach to finding a balance between affordability and premium quality, that he bought their paint formulations and started his own operation, Splash Coatings Africa, in 2017.

“Coming from a rural village in the North West, I knew it was a cultural norm to always paint [one’s home] every year, and to a large extent. the market didn't understand why,” he says.