Australia is a global bright spot for M&A deals

Business Day TV talks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
Battle must not cloud SA’s bid to end load-shedding, ANC SG says
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
Law firm is seeking redress for clients whose assets were wiped out during Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Libyans are ending their month-long Ramadan fast on different days this year because of bitter political splits
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
Melbourne — As carmakers and chemicals suppliers scramble to secure raw materials, resource-rich Australia has become a rare global bright spot with $37bn (R670.5bn) worth of M&A deals in the first quarter, with the trend expected to continue in the near term.
The increased deal making activity is forecast to be mainly supported by cash-rich miners looking to expand quickly via acquisitions to tap into the rising resource demand and others looking to divest their fossil fuel portfolios, bankers and analysts said.
Newmont’s $18bn bid for Australia’s top gold producer Newcrest Mining last week has helped drive a 192% surge in inbound M&A into Australia so far this year.
During the first quarter, there were $36.6bn worth of announced M&A deals in Australia, as per Refinitiv data, but volatile markets and US and European banking crises curtailed deal making elsewhere.
Australia's deal volume in the first quarter was 3.5% higher than the same period last year. In comparison, the US fell 44%, while global deal making was down 48%, according to separate Dealogic data.
“A perfect storm is brewing in resources M&A,” said Kam Jamshidi, a partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills in Melbourne. “Most powerfully, portfolio redesign for the energy transition is in full swing.”
Much of the M&A has focused on Australian miners because of its stable jurisdiction, said Samy Mansour, a partner at law firm Clayton Utz, as well as its vast mineral wealth.
Australia supplies just under half of the world’s lithium and is a significant producer of copper, nickel and rare earths and coal.
Newcrest’s long life copper reserves added to its allure while the red metal was a driving force for BHP’s $6.4bn bid for Oz Minerals that was finalised this week.
Switch to growth
It also helps that global miners have switched into growth mode from years of austerity and handing back capital to shareholders, fund managers said.
After so many years of prioritising shareholder returns over exploration, miners are finding few options to grow beyond buyouts given the high costs and length of time for exploring and building a new mine.
“The last five years has seen an austerity drive to hand cash back to shareholders. They realise now that exploration success has been few and far between, and the optionality in the portfolios is quite limited,” said Glyn Lawcock, head of resources research at investment firm Barrenjoey in Sydney.
The resources M&A boom is also being fuelled by the move by governments to offer subsidies to industries that supply materials for electric vehicles, amid a push to diversify global supply chains after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Albemarle’s $3.7bn bid for Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources is a good example of how green energy incentives such as the US Inflation Reduction Act has made some suppliers more attractive, Lawcock added.
“Those sorts of credits make M&A and projects much more valuable today than yesterday,” he added.
Big miners reshaping their portfolios and divesting fossil fuels are also keeping M&A bankers busy.
BHP is letting go some of its lower grade metallurgical coal assets in Queensland state while Glencore, the largest thermal coal miner in Australia, has mooted a spin-off of its coal assets as part of its $22.5bn play for Canada’s Teck Resources.
Potential buyers of carbon assets are also starting to include more private capital, which is less exposed to Western institutional investors' climate mandates.
“Private capital is increasingly active, particularly where pockets of value is seen in the public space with quality businesses that have mis-stepped on performance or shareholder support, or are in regulatory transition,” said Michael Stock, head of Jefferies in Australia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australia is a global bright spot for M&A deals
Australia has attracted $37bn worth of M&A deals in the first quarter, with the trend expected to continue in the near term
Melbourne — As carmakers and chemicals suppliers scramble to secure raw materials, resource-rich Australia has become a rare global bright spot with $37bn (R670.5bn) worth of M&A deals in the first quarter, with the trend expected to continue in the near term.
The increased deal making activity is forecast to be mainly supported by cash-rich miners looking to expand quickly via acquisitions to tap into the rising resource demand and others looking to divest their fossil fuel portfolios, bankers and analysts said.
Newmont’s $18bn bid for Australia’s top gold producer Newcrest Mining last week has helped drive a 192% surge in inbound M&A into Australia so far this year.
During the first quarter, there were $36.6bn worth of announced M&A deals in Australia, as per Refinitiv data, but volatile markets and US and European banking crises curtailed deal making elsewhere.
Australia's deal volume in the first quarter was 3.5% higher than the same period last year. In comparison, the US fell 44%, while global deal making was down 48%, according to separate Dealogic data.
“A perfect storm is brewing in resources M&A,” said Kam Jamshidi, a partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills in Melbourne. “Most powerfully, portfolio redesign for the energy transition is in full swing.”
Much of the M&A has focused on Australian miners because of its stable jurisdiction, said Samy Mansour, a partner at law firm Clayton Utz, as well as its vast mineral wealth.
Australia supplies just under half of the world’s lithium and is a significant producer of copper, nickel and rare earths and coal.
Newcrest’s long life copper reserves added to its allure while the red metal was a driving force for BHP’s $6.4bn bid for Oz Minerals that was finalised this week.
Switch to growth
It also helps that global miners have switched into growth mode from years of austerity and handing back capital to shareholders, fund managers said.
After so many years of prioritising shareholder returns over exploration, miners are finding few options to grow beyond buyouts given the high costs and length of time for exploring and building a new mine.
“The last five years has seen an austerity drive to hand cash back to shareholders. They realise now that exploration success has been few and far between, and the optionality in the portfolios is quite limited,” said Glyn Lawcock, head of resources research at investment firm Barrenjoey in Sydney.
The resources M&A boom is also being fuelled by the move by governments to offer subsidies to industries that supply materials for electric vehicles, amid a push to diversify global supply chains after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Albemarle’s $3.7bn bid for Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources is a good example of how green energy incentives such as the US Inflation Reduction Act has made some suppliers more attractive, Lawcock added.
“Those sorts of credits make M&A and projects much more valuable today than yesterday,” he added.
Big miners reshaping their portfolios and divesting fossil fuels are also keeping M&A bankers busy.
BHP is letting go some of its lower grade metallurgical coal assets in Queensland state while Glencore, the largest thermal coal miner in Australia, has mooted a spin-off of its coal assets as part of its $22.5bn play for Canada’s Teck Resources.
Potential buyers of carbon assets are also starting to include more private capital, which is less exposed to Western institutional investors' climate mandates.
“Private capital is increasingly active, particularly where pockets of value is seen in the public space with quality businesses that have mis-stepped on performance or shareholder support, or are in regulatory transition,” said Michael Stock, head of Jefferies in Australia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANNABEL BISHOP: Rand weakness a key driver of high food price inflation
Q&A: Trade reform effects have to be managed in a pragmatic way
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.