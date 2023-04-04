Latest production curbs bring the total reduction to 3.66-million barrels a day since October
Small Business E-volution, hosted by Nontobeko Gumede, is a new weekly segment on Business Day TV focusing on the challenges and opportunities for small business owners across SA as they navigate the e-commerce and technology landscapes to gain maximum advantage from the new digital market place.
The series taps into the thinking and activities of industry leaders and small business owners.
SA has seen a rapid increase in online spending post-Covid. Consumers are not only becoming increasingly savvy but they continue to demand more from their checkout and payment processes, forcing businesses to reshape their business models on how they can connect and improve customer experience digitally.
Nontobeko Gumede is joined by TymeBank's chief commercial officer Cheslyn Jacobs to talk about the e-commerce space and how the digital bank aims to empower Mzansi's small business owners.
WATCH | How small business can navigate the digital era
Small Business E-volution airs Thursdays at 8.50pm on Channel 412. This week's guest is TymeBank's chief commercial officer Cheslyn Jacobs
EPISODE 1
