Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANCV
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years to deliver a growth spurt of R12bn
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
New limited-overs coach will have all the players available for the ODIs against the Netherlands
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
The board of packaging manufacturer Nampak has cancelled the upcoming extraordinary general meeting where the quantum of the proposed rights offer and advances in its turnaround plan would have been discussed, saying lenders requested more time to iron out details of the new funding package.
As a part of a turnaround plan approved in September 2022, the group in 2022 proposed an “up to” R2bn rights offer, that was later reduced to R1.5bn to settle at least R1.35bn in debt owed to banks and to fund an upgrade of one of its beverage lines, which sent its share price nosediving...
Nampak lenders arm themselves with debt advisers
Shareholders want a new funding package launched before considering a R1.5bn rights offer
